Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.10 million and the lowest is $21.95 million. eGain posted sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.59 on Friday. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a P/E ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of eGain by 96.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

