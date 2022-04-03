Zacks: Analysts Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Frontline posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Frontline by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 2,899,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,527. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

