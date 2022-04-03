Zacks: Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kemper by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Kemper has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

