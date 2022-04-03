Zacks: Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have commented on MGTA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

MGTA stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

