Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will post $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.20 million. Points International posted sales of $65.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $444.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $450.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $492.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Points International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.67 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

