Zacks: Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.94 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $12.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.