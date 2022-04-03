Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

AMPL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 753,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $7,052,000. jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $20,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

