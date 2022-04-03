Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Blackstone posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $128.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

