Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Caleres reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. Caleres’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CAL opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.