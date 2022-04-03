Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.44. 151,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

