Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. BOKF NA raised its position in FirstEnergy by 708.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 40,606 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $6,635,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

