Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will announce $598.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $612.30 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $581.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after buying an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after buying an additional 1,335,856 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.