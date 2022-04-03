Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. LXP Industrial Trust reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,302. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.