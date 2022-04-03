Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. LXP Industrial Trust reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,302. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
