Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Masco also reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Masco has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

