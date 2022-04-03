Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

