Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Friday. 19,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.26. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

