Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Repligen reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Repligen stock opened at $188.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.84.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

