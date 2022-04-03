Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will announce $62.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.80 million and the highest is $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $59.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $254.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

