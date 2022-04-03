Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

NYSE:WTER opened at $0.89 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

About Alkaline Water (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.