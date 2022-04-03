Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will report $965.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $986.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $953.12 million. Trimble posted sales of $886.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. Trimble has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

