Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

