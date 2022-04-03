Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 1,538,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,891. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

