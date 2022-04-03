Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) to post sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $19.18 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $19.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Aspen Group stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

