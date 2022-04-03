Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognition Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. 64,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,569. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

