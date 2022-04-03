Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CommScope posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CommScope by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

