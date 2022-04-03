Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $21,698,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $727.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

