Zacks: Brokerages Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

PBLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

About Panbela Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.