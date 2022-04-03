Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Photronics reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,298 shares of company stock worth $1,721,705. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Photronics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Photronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1,249.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 232,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. Photronics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

