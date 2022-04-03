Zacks: Brokerages Expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. AES posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

