Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.97 Billion

Brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to post $9.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.39 billion and the lowest is $9.65 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $9.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $41.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $45.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE KO opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

