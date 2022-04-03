Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post $2.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.