Zano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,499.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $124,499.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,204.38 or 0.99975959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00071365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00352728 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00138910 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00053892 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001184 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,133,468 coins and its circulating supply is 11,103,968 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.