ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Market Capitalization Achieves $7,715.03

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $7,715.03 and $80,497.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006939 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 900.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4,088.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

