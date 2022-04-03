Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.02. 2,792,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

