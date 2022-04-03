Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 201.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $393,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Zscaler Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.