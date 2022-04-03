Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.
In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
ZUMZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
