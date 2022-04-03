Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

