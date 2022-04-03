Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ZUMZ stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.