Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

