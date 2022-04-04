$0.05 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tenable stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,807. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 22.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 196,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

