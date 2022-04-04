$0.20 EPS Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Amcor posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $79,856,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after buying an additional 774,065 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.49. 337,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

