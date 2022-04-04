$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.37. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

