$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.43. Stantec posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $18,064,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 30.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stantec by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $49.88. 41,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

