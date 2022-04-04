-$0.81 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of EDIT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.35. 1,332,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,902. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $95,128. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 62.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 52.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

