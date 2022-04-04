0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.61

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $29.73 million and approximately $170,657.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019233 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

