$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after acquiring an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after acquiring an additional 442,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.