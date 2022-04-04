$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after acquiring an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after acquiring an additional 442,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

