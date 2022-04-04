$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.84.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

