$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arko by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARKO opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.