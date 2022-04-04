$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arko.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arko by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ARKO opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
