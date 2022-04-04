$109.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will report $109.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.70 million and the highest is $112.09 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $105.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $456.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $458.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $503.31 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $548.06 million, a P/E ratio of 240.13 and a beta of 2.53. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

