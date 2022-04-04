10,972 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

