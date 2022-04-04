11,435 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $150.21 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.