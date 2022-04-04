11,479 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

NYSE:MAA opened at $213.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.29 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.